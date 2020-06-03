Class of 2020 Edmonds eLearning Academy students participate in video graduation

Class of 2020 seniors from the Edmonds School District’s eLearning Academy program on Tuesday participated in the production process for the virtual graduation ceremony being filmed to accommodate social distancing requirements related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, students arrived at an appointed time in the College Place Middle School parking lot to be filmed receiving their diplomas. The final footage will be compiled into a video graduation ceremony set to be released later this month.

— Photos by Jonah Wallace