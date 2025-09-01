Classes begin in Edmonds School District Wednesday

Edmonds School District students in grades 1-12 return to the classroom Wednesday, Sept. 3, with kindergarteners starting Monday, Sept. 8.

The district has compiled a 2025-26 back-to-school checklist for families, but here are some highlights:

  • Apply for free and reduced-priced meals and benefits to receive available fee reductions. All currently eligible families need to reapply for meal benefits annually.
  • Know when school is in session or releasing early. Visit the district’s calendars webpage for links to key dates, one-page calendars and online calendars. Wall calendars will not be printed and mailed this year due to budget cuts.
  • Bell schedules, including start and end times, and early dismissal times, are available here.
  • Families eligible for busing should receive an email with bus route details a few days before the first day of school. Families new to school may also check with school offices and Skyward Family Access anytime for bus routing information.

