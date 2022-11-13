Clean air agency will pay you to lose your wood-burning stove

Qualifying Puget Sound residents can receive from $350-$2,000 to recycle their wood-burning device and upgrade to cleaner, more efficient home heating source, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency says.

For a limited time, residents of King, Kitsap, Pierce, and Snohomish Counties can receive $350 for recycling their old, polluting wood stove.

To qualify for the recycling reward, you must own your home or property and will be responsible for removing and transporting your old device to one of the agency’s approved recycling facilities.

Eligible devices include:

– Wood stoves or fireplace inserts (which are wood stoves made to be installed inside a fireplace) that are uncertified or don’t meet the 2020 EPA standard

– Free-standing manufactured fireplaces. Not built-in, zero-clearance or traditional brick fireplaces.

– Wood-burning furnaces or coal-burning devices

Your device must be in working order and can be either installed or uninstalled for the recycling reward. Indoor barrel stoves and trash burners are not eligible for the reward. You can enroll in this program here.

Residents of Snohomish County wanting to upgrade to new, cleaner heat can opt to have their old wood stove or fireplace insert scrapped in exchange for a $1,500 or $2,000 discount to go toward the purchase and professional installation of new heating equipment.

Replacement heating system Discount value Electric heat pump (ductless or whole-house/ducted) $2,000 Natural gas or propane furnace $1,500 Natural gas or propane boiler $1,500 Pellet, natural gas, or propane stove or insert $1,500

Replacement equipment must meet program-specific efficiency and/or emissions requirements. Work must be done by a program-approved heating contractor. Wood-burning stoves and fireplace inserts are not replacement options covered by the discount.

Your device must be in working order and must be installed to qualify for the replacement discount. Indoor barrel stoves and trash burners are not eligible.

If you think you qualify for this program, click here to enroll. After you sign up, you will be prompted to submit several photos of your device to be reviewed for eligibility.

Funding is limited; one project per household. The program is currently limited to homeowners or rental property owners.

After being approved for the recycling program, qualified applicants will receive an agency-issued coupon and instructions for recycling their stove and receiving the $350 reward. Recycling participants have 45 days to recycle their stove at one of the agency’s designated recycling facilities. Recycling facility locations and contact information will be provided with the recycling coupon.

After being approved for the Snohomish County replacement discount program, qualified applicants will receive an agency-issued coupon and instructions on the process for receiving the replacement discount. Replacement discount participants will have 45 days to schedule their clean-heating project and old stove/insert removal with a program-approved contractor. Installations do not have to be completed within the 45-day window. Worldwide supply chain problems have reduced and slowed some equipment availability. It may be many weeks before your new heating equipment is available for installation.

After the 45 days, recycling or replacement offers will be cancelled and offered to other qualified applicants, unless program staff have been contacted and approved an extension.

If you have any additional questions, contact woodstove@pscleanair.gov or 206-343-8800.