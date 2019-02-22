Cleared for takeoff: FAA grants final approval for commercial flights from Paine Field

1 of 2

The Federal Aviation Commission has issued its long-awaited approval, clearing the way for commercial flights from Everett’s Paine Field to begin next month.

The finding of no significant impact removes the final barrier and gives the green light to the March advent of passenger air service from the new terminal.

“We are pleased that the FAA has completed their extensive and thorough review and look forward welcoming customers beginning on March 4,” said Brett Smith, CEO of Propeller Airports, which built and manages the new Paine Field passenger terminal.

Flights will initially be offered by two carriers, Alaska and United, which will operate a combined total of 24 daily departures from Paine. Alaska plans to begin service on Monday, March 4, while United flights will begin on March 31.

Alaska will offer service to Orange County, San Francisco, Las Vegas, San Diego, Los Angeles, Portland, and San Jose. United will serve Denver and San Francisco. See schedules for Alaska here and for United here.

— By Larry Vogel