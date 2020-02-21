Updated: Clerk at Edmonds 7-11 on Hwy 99 shot to death Friday; suspect still at large

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Updated at 12:40 p.m. with video footage.

Edmonds police released dramatic video early Friday afternoon of the man suspected of shooting of a clerk at an Edmonds 7-11 store earlier that morning.

In the three-second clip, the man is seen coming through the door and jumping up on the counter with a gun pointed in the direction of the clerk, who was not shown on camera.

The 64-year-old clerk, an Edmonds resident, was shot and killed Friday morning and Edmonds police are searching for the man who is believed to have pulled the trigger.

Edmonds police spokesman Sgt. Shane Hawley said it’s unclear whether robbery was a motive for the shooting. “We want to find the guy so we can determine the answer to that question,” Hawley said.

According to Hawley, a customer who entered the 7-11 — located at 8101 238th St. S.W. — found the clerk laying on the floor, unresponsive and bleeding around 5 a.m. “When Edmonds police units arrived at the store, they discovered the clerk, a 64-year-old man from Edmonds, was deceased from an apparent gunshot wound,” Hawley said.

Police units from across Snohomish County, King County and the Washington State Patrol responded to the area and a K-9 unit was dispatched in an attempt to track and locate the suspect. The track was unsuccessful, Hawley said.

The Edmonds police detective unit was called to the scene, and was expected to remain there for several hours collecting evidence.

Police have released a still photograph from the video in the hope that the public can help identify the suspect. He is described as a white male, possibly in his 20s, wearing black shoes, black pants and a red and black jacket. The hood of the jacket was up and his face was covered when he entered the store.

Police said the subject is a serious threat to the public, so anyone seeing him should not approach him and instead call 911 immediately. Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Edmonds Police Department at 425-771-0200. A phone tip line is available by calling 425-771-0212. Online tips can be submitted through www.edmondswa.gov/police/anonymous-tip.html.