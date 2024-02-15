Climate Author Night with Madeline Ostrander at Cascadia College Feb. 20

The sustainability offices of UW Bothell and Cascadia College are sponsoring a Climate Author Night with Madeline Ostrander, author of At Home on an Unruly Planet, at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20.

According to a joint press release from the two colleges, the book covers climate change impacts on American families now and in the recent past, and talks about adaptation, survival and managing the climate crisis.

Climate Author Night is at Mobius Hall on the Cascadia College campus and is free and open to the public. In addition to hearing from Ostrander, attendees can connect with local climate action groups and learn about ways to get involved in their communities. There will also be time for book signing and refreshments.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and event begins at 5:30 p.m.. Register at tinyurl.com/ClimateAuthorNight

Cascadia College and UW Bothell’s joint campus hosts one of the largest wetland restoration projects on the West Coast and is managed entirely pesticide free to support wildlife and climate action. Learn more about the sustainability programs at www.cascadia.edu/bassp and www.uwb.edu/campus-sustainability.