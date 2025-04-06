Climate Protection: Ride the bus to stop burning gasoline

Electric vehicles will be a big part of stopping global warming, but you don’t have to buy an EV. We will stop global warming by stopping burning fossil fuels: gasoline, natural gas, coal, diesel and other petroleum products. Our electricity will switch over to hydro, wind and solar. Snohomish County PUD already reports our electricity is over 96% renewable, but SnoPUD can’t help you if you burn gasoline, so you need to stop burning gasoline on your own. That does not mean you need to get an EV. The light rail is electric. Sound Transit and Community Transit are switching to electric buses. You can stop burning gasoline by riding public transit.

Once you get used to it, public transit is better than cars for many trips. On my last vacation, we enjoyed going everywhere on buses. We got to relax and watch the world go by. Rick Steves recommends this kind of travel: “I tell people: You could have your own limo parked outside of your hotel, but I’d rather have a transit pass.”

You have a choice about how you commute. You can sit behind the wheel of a car, vigilantly avoiding getting killed in high-speed, stop-and-go, rush-hour traffic, or you can sit on a bus and read a book, listen to a podcast, watch a movie, answer email or play games.

There are also health benefits. Riding public transit gets you walking. Walking at least 8,000 steps every day reduces the risk of seriously bad health by more than 40%. The average American walks too little: about 3,500 steps per day. The average public transit rider walks almost 2,000 more steps each commute day.

Another concern is what will be affordable. The Washington State Department of Transportation estimates that the average car in Washington costs about $9,200 each year for loan payments, depreciation, maintenance and repairs. That is before you pay for gasoline. The most expensive Orca unlimited transit pass costs $2,268 a year. After the new federal tariffs transform our economy, you may find you want to get rid of your car, ride the bus and hold on to the savings.

Pointers

Community Transit and Sound Transit provide instructions for riding buses and the light rail. Here are more pointers about switching to public transit.

Plan Your Route with Google Maps

The easiest way to plan your trip is with Google Maps. Get directions, and select the “Public Transport” option.

The initial setting is for leaving right away. If you’re planning to leave later, click on the “Leave” button and set the time and day to when you want to leave. Set the “Leave” option to “Arrive” to get a plan that delivers you where you need to be by the time you need to be there.

You can use Google Maps anywhere: in Edmonds, Lynnwood, Olympia, Chicago or Tokyo.

Get an Orca Card

An Orca card can be used on almost all public transit in the Puget Sound region. It’s a lot easier than fishing for change as you board the bus. I put credit on my card that pays for each ride as it comes up. If you ride a lot, an unlimited pass might work better for you.

Get Lyft or Uber on Your Phone

Lyft and Uber work well as fallbacks if something comes up on your transit ride. My son once found himself out after the last bus home. It was no problem. $15 delivered him safely home on Lyft.

If you have never ridden Lyft or Uber, take a first ride to get familiar with it.

Bring a Cellphone, Book, Magazine or Laptop

The bus takes longer (and saves you parking fees), but you end up with more time to live your life rather than stare at the brake lights of the driver in front of you. Bring a book. Download a book on tape to your cellphone.

Dress with Layers and a Backpack

Weather in the Puget Sound can change a lot within hours. You don’t want to go to work without a jacket and then freeze on your way home.

Bring a backpack. That’s where you stash your extra layers and book.

Prepare Your Fitness

Transit riding increases how much exercise you get and improves your fitness. It’s uncomfortable to change how much exercise you get. Sports science recommends increasing your exercise gradually and gently. If you have any worries about walking another mile each day, track your steps and ramp them up slowly. Whenever you increase your exercise, it’s a good idea to check in with your doctor and be safe.

Enjoy!

Happy riding!