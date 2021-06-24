Closure of I-5 ramps and freeway planned June 26 for Lynnwood Link construction

Crews working on the Lynnwood Link Extension will be closing the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 South from 220th Street Southwest to Highway 104 in Mountlake Terrace overnight on Saturday, June 26 for construction. The work will allow the light rail alignment to cross over the highway. Northbound traffic lanes will remain open.

Starting at 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, crews will close the southbound I-5 lanes between SR 104 and 220th Street Southwest until approximately 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning, June 27. During the closure, traffic will be detoured on Highway 99 and Highway 104 before rejoining I-5, There will be a uniformed police officer present at the 220th Street Southwest on and off ramps at I-5 southbound during this closure to help manage traffic.

The closure is necessary for a large concrete pour for the future elevated guideway over I-5. The work being performed will be along the southbound shoulders as well as in the center median of I-5 near the Mountlake Terrace Freeway station.

Scheduled to open in 2024, Lynnwood Link will extend light rail into Snohomish County, serving four stations, Shoreline South/148th, Shoreline North/185th, Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood City Center.