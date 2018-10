The 9th Annual Clothes For Kids “Transforming Lives” Breakfast is set for the Lynnwood Convention Center Thursday, Oct. 18 from 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Clothes for Kids provides school wardrobes to children in need in the Edmonds School District.

Breakfast will be buffet-style and there is no charge to attend. A donation will be requested during the event.

Get tickets online at htwww.brownpapertickets.com/event/3594874.