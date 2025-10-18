Clothes for Kids Transforming Lives Breakfast Oct. 23

Clothes For Kids is hosting its annual Transforming Lives Breakfast from 8-9:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 23, at the Lynnwood Embassy Suites, 20610 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

Guests will hear stories from past and current customers about how receiving school wardrobes has helped their children feel confident and ready to learn. There will also be program updates highlighting the ways Clothes For Kids ensures that more than 5,600 children in Snohomish County and the Northshore School District start the school year school-ready.

Other highlights include:

An undie and sock raffle: Bring new socks or underwear to donate, and you’ll receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win a mysterious gift card.

Thrift store pop-up: Guests will have the opportunity to shop the thrift store for great deals; all donations support the Clothes For Kids program.

You can learn more and purchase tickets here.