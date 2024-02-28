Clothes for Kids volunteers sort donations for those in need

A line of donated shoes wait for young folks to try them on.

Dedicated volunteers and staff spent a snowy Monday afternoon processing hundreds of donated articles of clothing and shoes. The event was coordinated by Exceptional Connections, a networking organization that has supported the nonprofit for years.

Clothes for Kids allows students from the Edmonds School District to build their own wardrobe in a retail-esque environment. The shop is open in the summertime, so kids without the means to purchase a school wardrobe can freely pick out their favorite clothes and shoes in a supportive space.

The organization also connects year-round with local case workers and community advocates. Every Wednesday from 3-5 p.m., the shop has a “teen night” to let high schoolers visit and volunteer.

Clothes for Kids Executive Director Joan Morrison beamed with pride, revealing that the nonprofit clothed 5,280 kids in 2024. The need has ramped up exponentially in recent years; Morrison shared that they’ve seen thousands more in need in the years following the pandemic. She added that they are always in need of heavy winter coats as well as new socks and underwear.

The group will be celebrating its 40th anniversary later this year at a June 1 fundraising event titled the “Starry Night Auction”.

–Story and photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis