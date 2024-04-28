Club HekTic hosting 21+ dance party for Cinco de Mayo

DJ Precision Music and Club Hektic are hosting what they call the “biggest Latin dance party in the north end” Saturday, May 4. The party, for ages 21 and older, will run from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Club Hektic — formerly known as Vessel Taphouse — located at 15615 Hwy 99 in Lynnwood.

DJ Precision and DJ Derdee will be playing Salsa, Bachata, Merengue, Cumbia, Reggaeton, Banda and Corridos all night long. The party will feature drink specials, giveaways and VIP bottle service tables.

Tickets are $10 when purchased in advance and $15 plus at the door.