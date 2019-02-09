Coffee with a Cop set for Feb. 12 at Edmonds CC

Get to know the police officers in your neighborhood at Edmonds Community College’s Coffee with a Cop event in partnership with the Lynnwood Police Department.

The event will run from 9:30-10:50 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, in the Triton Student Center in Brier Hall to meet your local police officers. There’s no agenda or speeches, just a chance to get together to ask questions, voice concerns, and enjoy a cup of coffee. This event is free and open to the public.

“This is an opportunity to foster relationships between local officers and our campus community, to discuss issues, and learn more about each other,” said Jade Jeter-Hill, director of campus safety, security, and emergency preparedness. “It’s important to build these relationships during non-emergency times, so that when an emergency happens and you need assistance, you feel comfortable calling your local police.”

Several Lynnwood PD officers from various departments, including traffic, patrol, and crime prevention, will be in attendance.

Coffee with a Cop is a national initiative supported by the United States Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. According to Lynnwood PD, similar events are being held across the county, as local police departments strive to make lasting connections with the communities they serve.

The program aims to advance the practice of community policing through improving relationships between police officers and community members – one cup of coffee at a time.

For an Edmonds CC campus map and directions, go to edcc.edu/campus.