Cold weather shelter open in Lynnwood Saturday, Jan. 25

The cold weather shelter at Maple Park Church in Lynnwood will be open Saturday evening, Jan. 25.

Check-in time starts at 7 p.m. Hot meals and beds will be provided. Doors close at 9 p.m.

Vans will give guests a ride to the shelter, located at 17620 60th Ave. W., from the following locations:



– 7 p.m. at Lynnwood City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W.

– 7:10 p.m. at James Village, 196th Street Southwest and Highway 99

– 7:25 p.m. at Value Village, 17216 Hwy 99

Guests may drive to the shelter. Parking is available onsite.

Snohomish County updates its cold weather shelter webpage daily at snohomish-county-public-safety-hub-snoco-gis.hub.arcgis.com/pages/cold-weather-shelters.