The South Snohomish County Emergency Cold Weather Shelter will host a lunch event on Christmas Day between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the Lynnwood Senior Center.

All are welcome to enjoy a warm place during the holiday. Food will be served at noon. If the weather temperature is low, shelter volunteers will transport anyone wanting to stay overnight to Maple Park Church.

The Lynnwood Senior Center is located at 19000 44th Ave. W. in Lynnwood.