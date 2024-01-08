Cold, wet, windy weather ahead — and some safety tips

Cold weather can be dangerous. And with significant rain and wind in the local forecast (and a blizzard warning in effect across the mountain passes), here’s some important information to keep in mind:

– Follow the SnoPUD outage map to report any downed lines and track outages at outagemap.snopud.com.

– Cold weather shelters are available in Snohomish County for people to have a safe place to go when temperatures drop to freezing. Find shelter information by calling 211 or visiting the Snohomish County cold weather shelter webpage.

Other winter safety tips, courtesy of the Snohomish County Health Department:

– Wear layers of lightweight, warm clothing if you are outside, and be sure to cover your head and hands with a hat and gloves or mittens.

– Bring pets inside when it is cold outside.

– Make sure your home has a working carbon monoxide detector. Never run a generator indoors or use a gas stove to heat your home.

– Prepare for winter storm-related issues such as heavy snow, flooding or power outages. Have a supply of nonperishable, sealed food and drinking water for your household, as well as other emergency essentials: an adequate supply of necessary medications, flashlights and batteries, and blankets and warm clothing for heat.

Find more information at www.snohd.org/weather.