Colleen Sue Leach: Boeing Co. retiree survived by six sons, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren

Colleen Sue Leach

84 of Marsyville, Washington passed peacefully in the comfort of her home on Sunday, January 23, 2022. Retiree from The Boeing Company. Widow of Eugene, Daughter of Leslie and Mabel. Colleen was preceded in death by her husband, and love of her life, Eugene (Butch) Leach whom she never stopped loving in the 35+ years since he passed. She leaves behind six sons; Eugene, Scott, Daniel, David, Calvin and Douglas. Colleen was blessed with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Private graveside memorial at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery Monday, January 31, 2022. Arrangements, Beck’s Tribute Center, Edmonds. Memorials to American Heart Association.