College Place Elementary fundraising with Qdoba March 16

College Place Elementary School is hosting a fundraising event at Qdoba Mexican Eats in Lynnwood Thursday, March 16.
Between 4-8 p.m. that day, 25% of sales will be donated to the elementary school. The restaurant is located at 6208 196th St. S.W. You can also support the school by ordering online — scan the QR code above or enter code “QDOBAGIVES.”
