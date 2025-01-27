College Place Middle student Morgan Smith serves as Senate page

Morgan Smith, a student at College Place Middle School in Lynnwood, served as a Senate page for 21st District State Sen. Marko Liias during the week of Jan. 20-24.

Smith plays soccer and the trombone and is also a wrestler. She decided to join the page program because of her father, who also participated in the program.

During the program, she helped compose a bill about incorporating mental health education into school curriculums. She said her favorite part of the program was getting to know the other pages and having lunch with Sen. Liias.

The Senate Page Program offers students ages 14 to 16 a week-long learning experience in the Legislature. They participate in hands-on engagement by delivering papers for Senate staff, hearing from guest speakers, and meeting with their senators — all while getting paid. Students also get the opportunity to draft their own bills, which they present in a mock committee hearing.

There’s still time to become a Senate Page in 2025. If you or someone you know wants to serve as a page, you can learn more about the program, including how to apply here.