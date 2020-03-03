College Place Middle student sustains serious injuries crossing 68th Ave. W.

A College Place Middle School student was reported to have sustained serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle Monday morning while crossing 68th Avenue West on her way to school, Lynnwood police said.

According to police, the girl was struck by a vehicle at 7:20 a.m. near the 19700 block of 68th Avenue West.

The incident is currently under investigation, but traffic officers have determined the victim was not in a marked crosswalk when she was struck. The driver was reported to have stopped immediately and remained at the scene. Police said speed is not believed to have played a role in the collision.

Police said that 68th Avenue West was closed for at least an hour during the incident.

The girl was transported to Swedish Hospital.