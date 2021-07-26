College Place Middle to benefit from Pemco Insurance school supply drive

College Place Middle School is one of 13 Pacific Northwest middle and high schools that will benefit from Seattle-based Pemco Mutual Insurance’s school supply drive benefiting homeless and underserved students.

The goal of the annual “Supply Surge” school supply drive, running now through Aug. 6, is to help close the opportunity gap for students in need by making sure they start the school year with the necessary supplies.

Supply Surge will bring together 37 businesses in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood, as well as donors from across the state, to provide students with essential school supplies – from paper and pencils to backpacks and calculators– as schools return to in-person learning this fall.

“As the world adjusts to its new normal, many families continue to face hardships. With this year’s Supply Surge, Pemco and our generous community partners will work to help students across Washington and Oregon feel confident and prepared for the upcoming school year,” said Pemco CEO Stan McNaughton. “Supporting teachers, students and families has been important to Pemco since our founding, and the past year and a half has solidified the importance of supporting our neighbors.”

As part of Pemco’s commitment to supporting the education and development of young learners through its Mutual Good program, the Pemco Foundation will match donations dollar-for-dollar for every donation made between Aug. 4-6, up to $5,000 in total.

Schools were identified in partnership with district student support programs and data from the Diversity Report from the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction, which provides information on the number of students per school who are experiencing homelessness, whose families struggle financially and how many students are a part of the Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) community.

To see all participating businesses, learn more or to make a school supply donation, visit www.pemco.com/supply-surge.