College scholarships available for Edmonds School District high school seniors

A reminder that graduating seniors attending any Edmonds School District high school are eligible to apply for college scholarships through the Foundation for Edmonds School District website. Click here for instructions.
A list of available scholarships and descriptions is here
Descriptions are available in Spanish here
Completed scholarship applications may be submitted online through the Survey Monkey Apply portal. The deadline to apply is March 24, 2023.
Questions may be directed to Deborah Jacobsen by email or phone at 425-431-7084.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.