Colorful caftans to take over downtown Edmonds at 3rd Annual Roper Romp Aug. 1

Grab your caftan, gather your friends and prepare to say “Hi, Helen!” all night long. Downtown Edmonds will be bursting with bold prints, big wigs and bigger laughs as the 3rd Annual Roper Romp returns for another evening 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 1.

Helens of all kinds will strut their stuff through more than 23 participating downtown locations, dressed in their finest caftans, statement jewelry and red curly wigs—an homage to the character Mrs. Roper from the 1970s sitcom Three’s Company.

This free community event is open to ages 21 and up and will go from the early evening until late into the night. Attendees are encouraged to show up in costume and channel their inner Helen for an evening of campy fun and supporting local businesses.

A highlight of the event is the prize drawing, featuring an array of items. Proceeds from ticket entry sales will benefit two local nonprofits: The Edmonds Food Bank and Housing Hope.

RSVP to the event on Eventbrite and stay up to date with late-breaking details on the Facebook event page.