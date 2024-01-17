Combat Pro Wrestling celebrating 7 years at Jan. 20 smackdown

The first smackdown of the new year will be hosted by Club HekTic this Jan. 20 in Lynnwood. Fighting fans are invited to come help celebrate the seventh anniversary of Combat Pro Wrestling as their favorite wrestlers battle it out for the title.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. at Club HekTic (formerly The Vessel Taphouse), located at 15615 Highway 99, Lynnwood.

The evening’s hosts include The Hekate & Ticker Show, Band Wars and HekTic Nation. Tickets range from $10-$20.