Comcast expands affordable internet connectivity program

Comcast is participating in the federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) and the $30-per-month benefit can be applied to any tier of Xfinity Internet service. Comcast last week introduced two new ways for customers to connect through ACP and both are available to any customer who qualifies in all the company’s service areas.

Customers can sign up for Internet Essentials Plus, which includes 100 Mbps download speeds, a cable modem, and WiFi router, and is free after the government’s ACP credit is applied. Additionally, Xfinity Internet customers participating in ACP now can add mobile service through Xfinity Mobile.

Internet Essentials Plus is a new tier of service for Comcast’s digital equity program that is available in all Comcast service areas to any customer who qualifies. It offers twice the download speed – up to 100 Mbps – of the traditional Internet Essentials service, which has a 50 Mbps download speed. Internet Essentials Plus is available for $29.95 per month to new customers who qualify. Existing Internet Essentials customers can upgrade to this new, faster tier at any time. Customers who subscribe to Internet Essentials Plus and enroll in ACP will effectively get broadband for free after the $30-per-month government discount is applied.

New and existing Xfinity Internet or Internet Essentials customers can visit www.xfinity.com/acp or call 844-389-4681 for more information, to determine eligibility, and sign up. Customers can also call to speak to a dedicated ACP Enrollment and Support Center that is available from 8 a.m. to midnight daily, with multi-lingual capabilities to assist anyone interested in the program.