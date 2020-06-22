Comcast extends 60 days of free internet service to new low-income customers in Washington state  

Comcast announced that it is expanding the COVID-19 initiative it launched in March for its low-income internet program, Internet Essentials, for the rest of the year. As a result, families and households will receive 60 free days of service and all past-due balances will be waived.

In March, Comcast announced that eligible new customers would receive 60 days of Internet Essentials service without charge as a way to help deal with the challenges of COVID-19. Originally set to expire on June 30, the free offer will now be available through the end of 2020. In addition, Comcast will continue to waive, through the end of the year, the requirement that customers not have a past-due balance with Comcast to qualify for the free offer.

“Now more than ever, connectivity has become a vital tool for families to access educational resources for students, important news and information about their community and the world, telehealth applications, or to stay in touch with family and friends,” said Dana Strong, President of Xfinity Consumer Services.

Since 2011, Internet Essentials has connected more than two million low-income families to the Internet, serving approximately eight million people. During that period, the program has grown from focusing on bridging the “homework gap” for school-age children to providing digital equity. The program, which offers low-cost, high-speed Internet service for $9.95 a month plus tax, also provides multiple options to access free digital skills training in print, online and in person. In addition, customers have the option to purchase a low-cost Internet-ready computer.

Internet Essentials is structured in partnership between Comcast and tens of thousands of school districts, libraries, elected officials, and nonprofit community partners. Individuals and organizations interested in becoming a partner can visitpartner.internetessentials.com to order free collateral materials that will also be shipped free of charge.

Applicants can go to www.internetessentials.com using any web-connected device, including mobile phones. The accessible website also includes the option to video chat with customer service agents in American Sign Language. In addition, there are two dedicated phone numbers 1-855-846-8376 for English and 1-855-765-6995 for Spanish.