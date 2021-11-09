Comcast launches partnership with military community organizations to help bridge digital divide among veterans

Comcast Washington Tuesday announced partnerships with Operation Military Family and two other military community organizations in the state to assist in bridging the digital inequity divide among veterans.

The company donated $25,000, 100 laptops, and a Digital Skills Ambassador Program to Operation Military Family and its partner, the WestCare Foundation, to help launch a pilot program designed to help low-income veterans connect to employment opportunities and earned benefits. The donation is part of Project UP, Comcast’s $1 billion commitment to reach 50 million people over the next 10 years with the tools, resources and skills needed to succeed in a digital world.

Although computers and handheld devices are common within the American household, millions of rural, urban, and low-income families lack these common tools and home access to broadband internet. Currently, there are 42 million Americans, including service members and Department of the Army (DA) civilians, who lack access to broadband internet.

“Our partnership with Comcast goes beyond just a monetary donation. Comcast is committed to helping veterans access the technology they need for career and social success in the modern digital landscape,” said Mike Schindler, CEO of Operation Military Family.

“We’re honored to partner with military community organizations that make powerful impacts with veterans across the state of Washington. These organizations help them build digital equity at a time when it has never been more important,” said Carla Carrell, external affairs director for Comcast in Washington.

For those veterans who are interested in participating in the Digital Equity Program with Operation Military Family, submit your request and information to www.WASERVES.org and reference both the Digital Equity Program and Operation Military Family. Qualifying veterans will receive a laptop along with access to low-cost, high-speed internet, and training.