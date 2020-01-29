Comcast names Roy Novosel vice president of engineering for Washington state

Comcast has appointed Roy Novosel as its new vice president of engineering, based at Comcast’s statewide headquarters in Lynnwood.

In his role, Novosel will manage the network, engineering and construction teams, and one of the state’s largest converged, fiber-optic networks.

Novosel is a technical operations, construction and network engineering executive with 20 years of experience at Comcast. He joins the Comcast Washington region after serving as senior director of network maintenance for Comcast Houston.

Novosel is a military veteran who served as a U.S. Marine Corps sergeant and holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Phoenix.