Coming June 8: Edmonds Jazz Walk 2024

The Edmonds Jazz Walk is almost here. Order your tickets today and save. Get tickets before midnight Sunday, June 2, to save $15.
Details
Saturday, June 8, 5 p.m. to midnight
Headquarters: Coldwell Banker Bain of Edmonds
108 5th Ave. S., Edmonds
Pre-sale price:
$40 for adults
$30 students (under 18)
At the door:
$55 for adults
$45 students (under 18)
For a full schedule and artist bios, see the Edmonds Jazz Walk website. Here is overview of the schedule with links to artist pages:
4:30 to 9 p.m.. Pick up tickets at Coldwell Banker Bain of Edmonds
5-5:45 p.m. @ Edmonds Theater – Edmonds Woodway Jazz Ensemble
6:00 – 6:45 p.m. @ Edmonds Theater – Shoreline High School Jazz Band
6-9 p.m. @ The Cafe Louvre – Reuel Lubag 50th Anniversary Soundsation Jam
6-8 p.m. @ Hazel Miller Plaza – Golden Earrings Duo
6-8:45 p.m. @ Graphite – Maria Wulf Quartet
6-8:45 p.m. @ Masonic Lodge – Pearl Django
6-8:45 p.m. @ Gallery North – Conner Eisenmenger
6-8:45 p.m. @ American Legion Hall – Navy Brass Band
6-8:45 p.m. @ Cole Gallery – Richard Cole Quartet +
6-8:45 p.m. @ Cascadia Art Museum – Jake Bergevin Quintet
6-8:45 p.m. @ Vie & Vin – Tobi Stone
6-9:00 pm @ Dusted Valley Wine Bar – Susan Pascal, Hans Teuber, Jeff Johnson
7-7:45 p.m. @ Edmonds Theater – Seattle Jazz Network
7-10 p.m. @ Kelnero* – Jacqueline Tabor *21+
7-10 p.m. @ Vinbero – Steve Treseler
8:15-9:15 p.m. @ Edmonds Theater – Soundsation Vocal Jazz Ensemble
9 p.m.-midnight @ Graphite – Jun Lida
9 p.m.-midnight @ Vie & Vin – Brushes and Bass
9 p.m.-midnight @ American Legion- UMAMI Jazz Fusion
9 p.m.-midnight @ Masonic Lodge – EntreMundos Qaurteto
9 p.m.-midnight @ Cole Gallery – Jay Thomas Trio
You can find more information about the venues, a map and artist biographies here.
