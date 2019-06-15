Commencement photo gallery: Congratulations, Meadowdale HS Class of 2019

1 of 19

Friday night, the 360 members of Meadowdale High School’s 2019 graduating class gathered in front of a full house of family and friends to be awarded their high school diplomas.

The audience at Edmonds’ Stadium heard speeches from 13 students in all. These included ASB president Max Baxter, and Class Speaker Jordan Wright, plus the 11 Mavericks selected as Co-Valedictorians for the Class of 2019:

Kai Hartmann

Valerie Nguyen

Julia Rankin

Mikayla Studioso

Simran Deol

Anna Brillault-Kenny

Katherine Dreessen

Matthew Hartono

Clay Collisson

Soowan Park

Katherine Mooney

— Photos by Scott Williams