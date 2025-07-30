Commentary: Behind PAWS’ spike in dog surrenders

At PAWS, we’ve always believed that companion animals are family. But right now, more families than ever are being forced to say goodbye to beloved pets — not because they want to, but because they have no other choice.

Our Lynnwood shelter has seen a 37% increase in dog surrenders during the first half of 2025. These are not irresponsible pet owners. They are people in our own neighborhoods — Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace, Mukilteo, Shoreline — facing financial hardship, housing instability and the emotional pain of letting go.

This heartbreaking rise isn’t unique to us. A recent NBC News story revealed that animal shelters across the country are overwhelmed as inflation, rising veterinary costs and a lack of pet-friendly housing push more people to the brink.

At PAWS, these aren’t just numbers in a report. They’re dogs showing up scared and confused. They’re families sobbing in our lobby. They’re people trying to do the right thing with no good options.

What’s behind the surge?

The causes are complex but deeply human:

• Inflation and job insecurity have left many struggling to afford basic care like food and vet visits.

• Rental restrictions and rising housing costs mean more people are forced to move—and pet-friendly housing remains frustratingly scarce.

• Veterinary care costs have risen significantly post-pandemic, especially for emergencies or chronic conditions.

For decades, PAWS has been a safety net in moments like this. But the safety net is straining.

Every dog that comes through our doors receives an exam by trained staff, veterinary care when needed, shelter, food, behavioral support and ultimately, a new path to a loving home. That takes time, staff, space, and funding — all of which are being stretched to their limits.

But we are not giving up. And we know our community won’t either.

How you can help

We are asking our neighbors in Mountlake Terrace and beyond to step forward in any way they can:

Adopt: If you’ve been thinking about adding a pet to your family, now is the time. You won’t just be gaining a companion — you’ll be saving a life.

Foster: Opening your home to a pet in transition gives them a break from the shelter and creates space for the next pet in need. It’s also incredibly rewarding.

Volunteer: Lend your time — whether walking dogs (like I do) or cleaning kennels, every role helps an animal along their journey to a new loving home.

Donate: Every dollar helps us provide food, shelter, medical care, and a second chance for animals who have nowhere else to go.

Advocate: Encourage landlords and property managers to allow pets. Support legislation that protects renters with animals.

One of the hardest parts of this work is knowing how much love still exists in these families — and how deeply people care. Our team has comforted parents explaining to their children why they can’t keep the family dog. They’ve watched grown adults cry as they hand over a leash.

And we’ve also seen the best of what this community can be. Volunteers who show up every week. Fosters who open their homes. Adopters who send joyful updates from the backyard or the couch—reminders that second chances are possible.

The challenges are real. But so is the compassion. At PAWS, we see it every day — and we’re asking for yours now.

Together, we can make sure every animal has a home, and every person in crisis has a place to turn. That’s what community looks like.

Damian King is a longtime Edmonds resident and dedicated animal advocate. A retired HR executive and attorney, he now serves as PAWS Interim CEO and Board Member and enjoys life with his wife and three beloved PAWS rescues. To learn more about PAWS, visit www.paws.org.