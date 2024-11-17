Commentary: Eliminating wasteful spending can protect taxpayers and essential services

Snohomish County is facing a critical decision on its budget, one that affects every resident’s pocketbook. Recently, the county executive proposed an 8.31% property tax increase — a substantial hike that would impact property owners across our community. While I recognize the need for sustainable funding, I have serious concerns about this proposal. Before asking residents to pay more, we must ensure every dollar is managed with the highest accountability and efficiency.

This concern is underscored by the findings of the Performance Audit of the Executive Office, which highlighted troubling spending practices and inefficiencies. From questionable salary increases to duplicative programming, these issues demand scrutiny. Asking residents to bear a heavier tax burden while failing to address these inefficiencies is simply unacceptable. As leaders, we owe it to taxpayers to ensure their dollars are spent wisely, particularly during challenging economic times. My objections are not to quibble over administrative staffing decisions; they are about prioritizing efficient operations, protecting essential services, and demonstrating responsible governance.

This isn’t about opposing taxes just for opposition’s sake. Just like the vast majority of residents in Snohomish County, I’m more than willing to pay taxes for services when I trust the money is being spent efficiently. Right now, it’s not. And don’t take my word for it. Read the independent auditor’s report.

Fundamentally, my proposal is about cutting redundant, wasteful spending so we can earn the right to ask our residents to pitch in more when we really need it.

The independent audit revealed practices in the Executive’s Office that raise serious questions about how taxpayer dollars are being managed. We have seen instances where standard hiring and HR protocols were bypassed, with titles reclassified and salaries increased without oversight or justification. In one case, an employee received a nearly 20% salary increase in a single year, a move that defies basic standards of transparency in government spending. High-level positions and salaries must reflect clear accountability and align with the actual needs of our community, not administrative convenience.

The audit also found that new programs in the Executive Office — such as those for Economic Development, Social Justice, and Recovery and Resilience — duplicate work done by established departments. These overlaps result in redundant functions and inefficient resource allocation. Also concerning, many of these positions are funded by temporary grants. When this funding expires, the county may either absorb these costs into its long-term budget or eliminate the roles, creating instability in future planning. Instead of creating unnecessary programs, we should maximize the value of existing departments to deliver real, measurable benefits for residents. We are on an unsustainable path, but we can fix it.

Some have suggested a zero-tax increase budget, which might sound appealing. However, it would force the county to make over $8 million in cuts, affecting essential services like election operations, permitting, sheriff’s office and the courts. Spending down our reserves too quickly would also put the county’s bond rating at risk, leading to higher borrowing costs in the future. A zero-tax plan defers tough decisions, setting the stage for even greater financial challenges down the road.

There is a better way. I have introduced a proposal that seeks responsible balance. For the average property owner, my proposal would result in a $6 annual increase to your property tax bill — a modest investment to maintain the vital services our community relies on while ensuring that taxpayer dollars are managed responsibly. This approach is not only affordable but also balances the need for sustainable funding with the importance of accountability and transparency. My amendments also include adopting the auditor’s recommendations to eliminate redundant roles and enforce consistent HR practices, securing an estimated $1.3 million in annual savings within the Executive’s Office alone. This approach, combined with countywide, across-the-board spending reductions of 1.5% in all departments avoids exorbitant tax increases while ensuring we spend every dollar as efficiently and transparently as our residents expect us to.

These measures reflect our commitment to responsible governance by ensuring we keep more of our residents’ hard-earned dollars in their own pockets while still maintaining essential services. By reducing the proposed tax hike, we can take a more balanced approach that respects taxpayers’ contributions and demands accountability within government operations. Snohomish County’s residents deserve a transparent, efficient budget, and I will continue to advocate for these principles to guide our county’s decisions.

The council will be voting on our budget on Nov. 25. I encourage residents to share your thoughts with us before then. Together, we can deliver a budget that reflects fiscal responsibility and serves the best interests of our community.

— By Jared Mead

Jared Mead represents District 4 on the Snohomish County Council and currently serves as the council chair.