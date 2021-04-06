Commentary: Equity at Edmonds College 

I have been deeply saddened by the recent attacks on members of the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities, and as I watch the trial of the officer charged with George Floyd’s death, it is clear there is much work to be done. There is a long-standing history in the U.S. of violence and discrimination against our communities of color, and it must end.

Members of our AAPI and Black communities continue to be targets of hate, discrimination, and bias. As president of Edmonds College and a proud resident of Snohomish County, I strongly condemn these deplorable racist acts and all forms of racism. EC stands in solidarity with our AAPI and Black communities and took action in June 2020 to pass resolutions to affirm our commitment to student success for Black students and to denounce xenophobia and anti-Asian sentiment and affirm our commitment to the well-being and safety of the AAPI community.

EC is more than the local community’s institution of higher education. We are a place of hope and belonging — a place where each individual can and should have the opportunity to realize their full potential. While we are far from perfect in our efforts, we are striving every day to move toward being an anti-racist institution and remain committed to the well being and safety of our students and communities.

Please take a moment to visit edmonds.edu/solidarity to read more about our commitment to equity and solidarity with our communities of color.

— By Dr. Amit B. Singh, President

Edmonds College