Commentary: Homage will continue to advocate for older adults amid federal budget discussions

Later this summer, Homage will officially move its headquarters from Lynnwood to Everett. While our physical address is changing, our mission remains the same: to ensure older adults and people with disabilities receive the care, connection and respect they deserve. During the move, all Homage programs and services will continue with limited interruption.

We’re especially grateful to our community partners who have stepped up to help make this transition as seamless as possible.

One such partner is the Edmonds Food Bank, which supports individuals and families facing food insecurity.

During our relocation, they’ve generously shared their facility, a tremendous gift to Homage and those we serve. Thanks to their support, we’ve been able to continue operating our Meals on Wheels program with minimal service interruption.

We are incredibly grateful for their partnership and encourage everyone to support the Edmonds Food Bank for all they do to strengthen our community.

For decades, Homage has been a cornerstone of support for thousands of Snohomish County residents, providing services like Meals on Wheels, transportation, in-home care, mental health counseling, and social connection programs. Our new space in Everett will allow us to better serve the community with opportunities to expand programming in the years ahead.

At the same time, conversations in Washington, D.C. around the federal budget have brought renewed attention to the value of aging and disability services. While Homage’s current funding remains steady, proposed cuts to key federal programs could pose challenges to the broader network of services that support older Americans.

On Friday, May 30, the Department of Health and Human Services shared its proposed budget for 2026. While this is just a starting point for Congress as they work on next year’s funding decisions, we were glad to see that there are no proposed cuts to the Older Americans Act Nutrition Program, which helps fund vital services like Meals on Wheels. That said, the funding level in the proposal stays flat at $1.059 billion, which is about $500 million less than what advocates have asked for to meet growing needs. We’re keeping a close watch on the process, since final decisions on federal funding will impact the programs and services that so many older adults depend on.

The aging population is growing rapidly, and demand for services like ours continues to rise. Now, more than ever, our community must come together to ensure older adults and people with disabilities can age with dignity, safety, and independence. Public support and philanthropic investment play a crucial role in helping organizations like Homage remain strong, resilient, and ready to meet this increasing need.

Whether it’s a hot meal, a safe ride, roof repair, or someone to talk to, we will continue to show up for those who need us.

But we cannot do it alone.

Our mission has always been rooted in partnership with volunteers, donors, local businesses, and people like you. Supporting older adults is not charity. It is an investment in the health, safety and humanity of our communities.

Whether you choose to give, advocate or share our story, we ask you to stand with us.

For the 25,000 people we serve each year, this is not about politics or policy. It is about everyday dignity. And that is something worth fighting for together.

To support Homage Senior Services or learn more, please visit homage.org or call 425-355-1112.

Juli Rose is the Interim CEO, Homage Senior Services