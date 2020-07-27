Commentary: Join Snohomish County Parks in celebrating Park and Recreation Month

Since 1985, America has celebrated July as the nation’s official Park and Recreation Month. Created by the National Recreation and Park Association, Park and Recreation Month specifically highlights the vital and powerful role local park and recreation professionals, such as our staff at Snohomish County Parks, Recreation & Tourism play in conservation, health and well-being, and social equity efforts in communities all across the country.

The services that park and recreation professionals provide are vital for our communities — from protecting open space and natural resources, to providing fitness programs, and, recently, providing essential services throughout the COVID-19 pandemic — Park and Recreation Month encourages everyone to reflect on the exponential value park and recreation professionals bring to communities.

“July is a great time of the year to highlight all the benefits park and recreation professionals provide right here in Snohomish County,” said Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers. “Our local parks and recreation activities directly contribute to the health and wellbeing of our residents, the environment, and our economy. Particularly right now, getting outside into nature is a necessity.”

Snohomish County Parks, Recreation & Tourism is leading initiatives and providing opportunities for people of all ages to achieve healthier lifestyles, promote and understand nature and conservation as well as bringing the community closer through a variety of programs and services. The Snohomish County Parks system is incredibly diverse and boasts almost 12,000 acres of parks and open space; over 110 park properties; 100s of miles of trails and access to fresh and saltwater shorelines. Major regional park assets such as the Evergreen State Fairgrounds, Kayak Point Park, Lord Hill Park and the Centennial and Interurban Trail systems host local, regional and national events that draw over 5 million visitors each year to Snohomish County.

NRPA encourages everyone that supports parks and recreation to share how it has impacted their lives with the hashtag #WeAreParksAndRec. For more information about Park and Recreation month, visit www.nrpa.org/July or visit our parks online at www.snocoparks.org.

— By Rose Smith

Snohomish County Parks, Recreation & Tourism