Commentary: Local giving, lasting impact — supporting our children in challenging times

In times of uncertainty, when headlines are dominated by national crises and global instability, it’s easy to feel powerless. The challenges facing our world can seem overwhelming, and while we may not have direct control over these large-scale issues, we do have the power to make a tangible difference right here in our own community.

That difference begins with investing in our children.

At the Foundation for Edmonds School District, we believe that every child deserves the opportunity to learn, grow, and thrive, no matter their background or circumstances. We work tirelessly to support students in need, ensuring they have access to essential resources such as meals, school supplies, early learning readiness programs, scholarships, job skills training, and creative educational solutions. In the face of economic uncertainty, increasing costs, and growing disparities, local support has never been more critical.

Twenty of the 35 schools in the Edmonds School District qualify for 100% free breakfast and lunch meals based on the percentage of students qualifying for free and reduced meals in each school population. This number represents real children in our community who rely on school meals as their primary source of nutrition. Through programs like the Nourishing Network, which provides weekend meal kits, pop-up pantries, summer camps, and holiday meals, we work to ensure that no child in our district goes hungry. But we can’t do it alone, your support and the support of our community is vital.

Beyond basic needs, investing in education and opportunity is one of the most effective ways to build a stronger, more resilient society. Our scholarships help remove financial barriers for students pursuing college or vocational training. Our classroom and schoolwide grants give teachers the ability to create innovative learning experiences. On-the-job training provides students with the skills they need to succeed both now and in the future. Students who receive a strong foundation in education and wellness grow into engaged citizens who contribute to their community.

You may ask, “What can I do? How can I help?” Give a gift of time, resources or talent to support the Foundation’s vital programs. How ever you can support, whether through time, talent, or treasure, your investment goes toward building a future where no child in our community is left behind.

At a time when the world feels fractured, let’s focus on what unites us: our children. By investing in their education, their health, and their future, we are investing in a stronger, more compassionate community. Let’s act where we can. Let’s give locally, because when we do, we change lives, one child at a time.

Join us in making a difference. When we stand together for our children, we build a brighter tomorrow for us all. Support the Foundation for Edmonds School District today.