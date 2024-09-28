Commentary: Today’s politics could use more leaders like Dan Evans

Last week, we lost a giant of Washington state politics. Former Gov. Dan Evans leaves a rich legacy that warrants reflection. Dan’s story inspires me, and his influence on both politics and people cannot be understated. He was a man who liked to get things done. During his impressive political career, Dan advocated for civility, worked tirelessly to preserve wilderness areas, established the nation’s first community college system, and served as a mentor for young people.

Dan was the rare politician who walked away from power. In 1988, then-U.S. Sen. Dan Evans penned an op-ed to the New York Times announcing that he would not seek re-election. The piece, titled “Why I’m Quitting the Senate”, excoriated members of both parties for the dysfunction of the “higher body” of our federal government’s legislative branch. Evans lamented the use of procedural tactics to block important debates, sprawling spending bills that no one read (he insisted on individual appropriations bills to pass the budget), and schedules that did not allow senators to return home to meet and listen to their constituents.

If these concerns and issues sound familiar, it’s because many Americans today observe the same intransigence that caused a great public servant to leave elected office almost 30 years ago. We could sure use more people like Dan on both sides of the aisle in political office today.

Throughout the span of his political career, Gov. Evans was known as a bipartisan bridge builder and regularly pled for greater civility. A saying I often heard from him was “we can disagree, without being disagreeable.”

In a time where toxic partisanship is rampant among politicians left and right, the political courage Dan showed sets a high standard we can all work toward achieving. Governor Evans crossed both Republicans and Democrats in many of his championed causes. From conservation efforts to the push to establish the state’s community college system, Dan worked with anyone who would join the cause to promote good public policy, regardless of party affiliation.

In 2019, I joined Gov. Evans for a hike in the Alpine Lakes Wilderness Area outside of Leavenworth. I remember talking with Dan about the importance of civility and will always treasure not only his words, but his example. On the hike, a 93-year-old Evans led a small group of Cascade Conference attendees through the area which he was instrumental in protecting during his time as Governor. I was moved to see and hear Dan’s passion for nature and conservation, a passion which began at a young age exploring the Olympic Mountains as a Boy Scout.

Gov. Evans was a lifelong champion for preserving wilderness, having a primary role in the creation of the North Cascades National Park, Ross Lake National Recreation Area, Lake Chelan National Recreation Area, and Pasayten and Glacier Peak Wilderness areas. In total, he led the effort to preserve approximately 1.7 million acres of land.

Dan Evans liked to remind us that the words “conservation” and “conservative” have the same root: “conserve.” He exemplified the Republican tradition of care for and protection of our land, air and water. In 2017, Congress, on a bipartisan vote, recognized Evans’ dedication to conservation by designating most of Olympic National Park as the Daniel J. Evans Wilderness. Dan summited Mt. Olympus several times as a Boy Scout, and his namesake now sits astride that mountain.

In addition to his legacy as a bridge-builder and a land conservationist, I will always remember Dan as someone who genuinely cared for and took the time to mentor young people.

From stories of his staff during his tenure in public office to the mentorship he provided me and many other young people during his later years, Dan demonstrated an authentic commitment to fostering the next generation. I remember celebrating Gov. Evans’ 95th birthday with him and a group of others. Aside from his impressive sharpness at that age, what struck me was how Dan took the time to listen and offer advice; he treated each of us as though we were a part of his “inner circle.”

Dan was a great political leader, and an even better man. The kindness with which he treated others, regardless of social status or political ideology, is something we need more of if we are to build bridges to cross today’s partisan divide. His focus on meaningful solutions over performative politics, from preserving public lands to championing higher education, will need to be emulated if we desire to tackle the contentious issues of our day.

Gov. Evans successfully navigated partisan environments to champion causes close to his heart. The ability to work together for the common good, regardless of party or background, should be what we look for in all of our elected officials. Dan Evans is no longer with us, but he leaves a legacy which can inspire us to a brighter future.

— By Nate Nehring, Washington State Standard

Nate Nehring is an elected Republican who serves as the vice chair of the Snohomish County Council. He has represented the northern portion of Snohomish County since 2017.

