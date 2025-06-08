Commentary: When the community leads, the arts thrive. Save the arts in the Edmonds School District

Music education in the Edmonds School District is in crisis. Due to ongoing budget cuts, eleven music and choir classes across middle and high schools are at risk of being permanently eliminated, impacting hundreds of students and jeopardizing the future of award-winning programs that have long brought pride to our schools and community.

In response, the Foundation for Edmonds School District launched the Save the Arts campaign to raise $434,000 by June 30, 2025. Without this funding, full regions of our district will lose access to school music programs entirely. The following classes will be erased unless the community steps in:

– Choir at Alderwood Middle and Lynnwood High Schools

– Jazz Band and Orchestra at Alderwood Middle School

– Jazz Band at Meadowdale Middle and High Schools

– Jazz Band at Brier Terrace Middle School

– Jazz Band at Lynnwood High School

– Jazz II and 9th Grade Orchestra at Mountlake Terrace High School

– Choir at Mountlake Terrace High School (cut for a third year)

– Jazz II at Edmonds-Woodway High School

The Northwest and Northeast quadrants, where many of these schools are located, have the highest number of students who participate in free meals programs. These students will not have the luxury of participating in costly private music lessons, and eliminating music courses will only serve to widen the chasms of inequity that are being unfairly created for them. Eliminations in the Southeast quadrant will have an eventual cascading effect and will destroy the feeder pattern into Mountlake Terrace High School.

Our children need us more than ever, and they deserve to know that we stand behind them and the enriched lives they deserve to enjoy!

Last year, community members rallied to raise emergency funds that restored music classes at seven schools. Thanks to that generosity, students were able to thrive. The Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz Band earned a place at the prestigious Essentially Ellington competition in New York City, with support from the community, there can be even more of these success stories.

Now is the time for us to come together again. Without renewed support, these opportunities will disappear for good.

How to Get Involved

1. Donate:

– Make a gift by June 30, 2025.

– Pledge a multi-year gift to protect music programs long-term.

– Give to the Foundation’s Arts Endowment to support future generations.

– Consider a legacy gift by naming the Foundation in your will.

2. Volunteer:

– Organize or host fundraising events.

– Reach out to friends, family, and networks to build awareness.

– Advocate for arts education in your community.

3. Share the Campaign:

– Use your voice on social media and in conversations to help spread the word: Together, We Keep the Arts Alive.

Every Gift Adds Up

Reaching our $434,000 goal may seem daunting but it’s achievable when we come together. Here’s how your support can make a difference:

– If 4,000 people give $100, we raise $400,000

– If 1,600 people give $250, we raise $400,000

– If 800 people give $500, we raise $400,000

– If 400 people give $1,000, we raise $400,000

– If 160 people give $2,500, we raise $400,000

– If 80 people give $5,000, we raise $400,000

No matter the amount, your donation brings us one step closer to protecting vital music classes for students in our district, especially those who need them most. Let’s keep the music alive—together.

The Foundation for Edmonds School District believes every child deserves access to a rich, well-rounded education, including music. With your help, we can ensure students continue to benefit from the power of the arts, building confidence, creativity, and community. Donate or learn more at: www.foundationesd.org

Deborah Brandi is the executive director of the Foundation for Edmonds School District