Commercial Aviation Work Group meeting at Paine Field May 22

The state Commercial Aviation Work Group will host its second public hybrid meeting of 2025 at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 22, at the Paine Field Airport Administration Office in Everett.

This will be the group’s fifth meeting overall since it was created by the state Legislature in 2023. The work group was formed to evaluate the long-range commercial aviation and transportation needs of the state. Members are asked to research alternatives for more aviation capacity and expanding the use of existing airports and multimodal opportunities. The work group is not tasked with searching for or building a new airport.

There will be a public comment portion during the meeting for those in person and online via Zoom. Additionally, the public can submit public comments at any time by filling out the work group’s online contact form.

The public is encouraged to subscribe to the work group’s email updates.

Commercial Aviation Work Group hybrid meeting details

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 22.

Where: Paine Field Airport Administration Office at 9901 24th Pl W, Suite A, Everett, WA. Parking is free and does not require a permit.

Participants also may attend the meeting online via Zoom (pre-registration is required), or people can watch a live stream on TVW.

Details: People who wish to provide public comment should note that:

Comments are accepted anytime submitted through the online contact form.

For the May 22 meeting, there will be 30 minutes on the agenda for public comment. Meeting facilitators will accept requests to speak from participants online and in person. People who wish to comment will be allowed no more than two minutes to provide input.

Free, temporary internet access is available for those who do not have broadband service at locations throughout the state. To find the nearest access, visit the drive-in WiFi hotspot list.