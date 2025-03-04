Commercial Aviation Work Group meeting scheduled for March 7 in Tumwater

The Commercial Aviation Work Group will host its first public hybrid meeting of 2025 at 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, March 7, at the Capital Event Center, 6006 Tyee Drive S.W. in the Mason/Lewis room in Tumwater. Parking is free and does not require a permit.

It will be the group’s fourth meeting overall since it was created by the state Legislature in 2023. The group was formed to evaluate the long-range commercial aviation and transportation needs of the state, including alternatives for more aviation capacity and expanding the use of existing airports and multimodal opportunities.

Public comment will be available from 2:35-3:05 p.m. in person or online. People also may comment by filling out the group’s contact form. Public comments only will be logged from the comment box.

The public is encouraged to subscribe to the group’s email updates.

Participants also may attend the meeting online via Zoom, or people can watch a live stream on TVW.

Details: People who wish to provide public comment should note that:

Comments are accepted anytime. For comments to be considered, they must be submitted through the contact form.

There will be 30 minutes on the agenda for public comment. Meeting facilitators will accept requests to speak from participants online and in person. People who wish to comment will be allowed no more than two minutes to provide input.

Free, temporary internet access is available for those who do not have broadband service at locations throughout the state. To find the nearest access, visit the drive-in WiFi hotspot list.

The Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission was the previous group that researched locations to meet the state’s forecast demand for commercial passenger service, air cargo and general aviation. At its final meeting in 2023, the commission focused on providing information to be used by the Commercial Aviation Work Group. The commission released its final report June 15, 2023.