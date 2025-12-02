Commission to discuss SR 99 tunnel World Cup toll hike at next meeting

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

The Washington State Transportation Commission will decide this month whether to pursue a temporary toll rate increase on the state Route 99 tunnel during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, among other topics, according to a news release from the commission.

The two-day virtual Zoom meeting, scheduled for 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 9, and from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 10, is open to the public. Registration for the Tuesday and Wednesday sessions is available on the commission’s website. The meeting will also be streamed live on TVW.

Virtual public comment is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 10. Written comments can be submitted via email to transc@wstc.wa.gov. For more information about the commission and a complete meeting agenda, visit the commission’s website at wstc.wa.gov.

The meeting, according to the commission, will include:

A financial update on the SR 99 tunnel and a possible decision to keep exploring a proposed six-week temporary toll increase from June to July 2026, meant to help manage traffic and congestion during the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Seattle.

A report on a pilot project this fall to test new toll-payment technology, and a discussion of recommendations the commission plans to share with the Legislature.

An overview of research exploring alternative funding mechanisms for transportation. A federal grant will support a multi-state pilot program to better understand how revenues from a road user charge on out-of-state travelers would be reconciled between states.

Speakers from Washington, Florida and California, who will present examples of commercial corridors that have been redesigned into neighborhoods supporting affordable housing and multimodal transportation.

An update on work to prepare the state for the next generation of air transportation.