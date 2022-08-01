Community braves the heat for 19th annual Latino Expo

Attendees braved the sweltering heat on Saturday afternoon to attend the 19th annual Latino Expo at Edmonds College. Booths were set up on the college’s Triton Field, along with a bounce house and crafts for children and food trucks in the parking lot.

Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell said she was excited to be a part of an event that shows what the city is all about.

“We’re here to celebrate all that is Latino,” she said. “I want everyone who comes here to Lynnwood to feel welcome. Some people say those are just words, but to me, they really define who we are as people in Lynnwood.”

Along with booths and food, there were multiple performances by dance groups and local musicians, raffles and a talent show.

The event was hosted by the Latino Education Training Institute (LETI) in partnership with Edmonds College, City of Lynnwood, Community Transit, Community Foundation of Snohomish County, Amerigroup Washington, Inc., Gesa Credit Union, Washington State University Everett, BeTalentful, Community Health Plan of Washington, Department of Labor & Industries, Puget Sound Energy and Sound Transit.

LETI’s mission is to facilitate the personal and financial success of Spanish-speaking Latino immigrants and low-income individuals to pursue their dreams and become leaders in their communities.