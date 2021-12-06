Community celebrates Lynnwood Christmas tree lighting

Lynnwood residents braved the cold Saturday night to kick off the holiday season with the annual tree lighting celebration.
The Lynnwood Christmas Tree Lighting was held at Silver Creek Family Church, where community members enjoyed a live jazz band, warm drinks and food vendors and fun activities. Santa Claus also made a special guest appearance.
