Community comes together to support foundation’s annual Back to School Resource Fair

The Foundation for Edmonds School District distributed 1,346 backpacks filled with school supplies to families in need during the recent annual Back to School Resource Fair at Alderwood Middle School.

According to a foundation news release:

This year’s event was a shining example of what can be accomplished when our community comes together, ensuring that district students from kindergarten to high school receive essential tools to start the school year on the right foot.

The foundation said its efforts were supported by generous community funders and volunteers. Significant contributions included a $10,000 grant from the Hazel Miller Foundation, a $4,999 grant from the McEachern Foundation, and donations of 500 backpacks from Rick Steves’ Europe and 800 backpacks from Costco.

“We are humbled by our community’s generous support,” said Deborah Brandi, executive director of the Foundation for Edmonds School District. “This truly was a community effort to ensure that our children are well-equipped and ready for school this fall.”

Each backpack was filled with school supplies tailored to four specific age ranges:

PreK-2: Crayons, pencils, erasers, pocket folders and over 10 other essential items.

Grades 3-6: Highlighters, erasable markers, sticky notes, index cards and 15 additional items.

Middle school: Red and blue pens, spiral notebooks and 15 other necessary supplies.

High school: Composition notebooks, assorted pens, pencils, highlighters and 18 different items.

The foundation said it is committed to continuing its support for students throughout the year. As the fiscal sponsor for the consortium that plans and executes the annual Back to School Resource Fair, the foundation raises funds and in-kind donations to make this event possible.

In 2025, the Back to School Resource Fair is scheduled for Aug. 14. The foundation invites anyone interested in volunteering, sponsoring or donating to next year’s fair to reach out. For more information or to get involved, contact Deborah Brandi at 425-431-7260 or deb@foundationesd.org.