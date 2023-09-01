Community Conversation on Suicide Prevention at Lynnwood Event Center Sept. 16

“Creating Hope & Resilience: A Community Conversation on Suicide Prevention” is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16 at the Lynnwood Event Center, sponsored by the Verdant Health Commission.

The community is invited to a complimentary lunch and discussion of prevention of suicide, especially for youth, Native Americans, older adults, veterans and LGBTQ individuals. Participants will gain insight into alternatives to suicide and how our actions, no matter how big or small, may provide hope to those who are struggling.

The keynote speaker is Kevin Hines, Golden Gate Bridge jump survivor, who survived a suicide attempt in 2000. He now travels the world sharing his story of hope, healing and recovery while teaching people of all ages the art of wellness and the ability to survive pain with true resilience.

Also speaking is Ashley McGirt Adair, MSW, LICSW, a therapist who has been featured in Forbes and has appeared on MSNBC, Bravo, and OWN.

This event is designed for the community. Learn more about at-risk populations and the resources available to support those in crisis. Participants will recceive supportive giveaways, including educational and relaxation tools, stress balls and fidget toys. You will be able to pay tribute to a loved one by wearing an honor bead necklace, reflecting your personal connection to the cause.

Due to the nature of the information provided, it is suggested that children in attendance are age 10 and above.

Lunch will be provided at approximately 12:15 pm. Assorted gourmet sandwiches along with cold beverages will be available. Gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian options are available.

Register here for this free event by 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14.