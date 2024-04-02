Community enjoys Orange Line kickoff block party

Posted: April 1, 2024 2

 

A large balloon arch frames the Orange Line bus
The Swift Orange Line began service Saturday
Flower arrangements for an affordable price
Informational booth about the line
Edmonds College musicians played live at the block party
Edmonds College’s John Sander conducts the jazz band.
Face painters sprayed bus-themed pictures.
Rumbling tummies brought many to this long line at Goodbelly
Lynnwood  City Councilmember Nick Coelho and local civic leader Wally Webster II converse while waiting in a food truck line
Orange and blue Jenga
Kids get creative with the Jenga blocks
Edmonds College President Dr. Amit Singh kept an eye on the festivities.
A woman smiles as she is adorned with free henna tattoos.
Many people took a tour of the bus
Folks young and young at heart could browse for books at Sno-Isle’s Library on Wheels
Teaching this beanbag the business.

Hundreds of transit and block party-lovers gathered at Edmonds College for a celebration of the opening of the Swift Orange Line Saturday, March 30. Community Transit joined the City of Lynnwood, local nonprofit organizations and Edmonds College in hosting a festive event featuring live music, food and tons of freebies like hand-drawn caricatures, henna tattoos, cookies, stickers, face-painting and balloon animals. Community members toured a bus and learned more about the new transit route.

— Photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis

