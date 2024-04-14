Community fix-it fair focuses on repair and reuse

Edmonds College’s Maker Space facility hosted a community fix-it fair Saturday. The public was invited to bring in broken home appliances, electronics and other items such as clothing so that they could be repaired rather than discarded.

This event was a collaboration between the Edmonds College Maker Space faculty and volunteers in the Repair & Reuse Washington program, which is focused on reducing waste and reuse. Experienced technical experts assisted in a variety of repairs on all types of products.

David Voetmann, faculty leader of the Maker Space, mentioned that program’s goal is to encourage the public to learn how to maintain and possibly repair their own devices rather than throw them away. Additionally, the Maker Space is seen as an innovation center. They are focused on entrepreneurship and helping people to solve their own problems and execute their great ideas.

— Story and photos by Chris Walton