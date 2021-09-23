Community health center clinical director honored with leadership award

Ritika Chandra, DMD, clinical director of Community Health Center of Snohomish County in Lynnwood, is one of two women honored last week with the American Dental Association Foundation’s 2021 Dr. David Whiston Leadership Award.

Chandra and Caroline Sawicki, DDS, of New York City, were recognized for demonstrating leadership skills that advance the dental profession through community engagement, service to the profession, and/or scientific advancement of oral public health. Each will receive $5,000, designed to cover the costs of attending the 12-month ADA Institute for Diversity in Leadership this fall.

The Community Health Center of Snohomish County receives about 80,000 patient visits each year. In Chandra’s time at the health center, she has been part of several large-scale projects including managing school-based exam and sealant programs, and medical and dental integration initiatives.

“While I have been in a leadership position in my organization for a few years now, I also wish to impact our profession positively,” Chandra said. “The strong faculty in this program will allow me to gain formalized training in leadership. Equally important, this will help me cultivate a solid network for learning and collaboration.”

Created in 2003, the ADA Institute for Diversity in Leadership is designed to enhance the leadership skills of dentists with racial, ethnic and/or gender backgrounds who have been traditionally underrepresented in leadership roles. The ADA Foundation created the Dr. David Whiston Leadership Awards in 2014 to honor Dr. Whiston, who served as ADA president from 1997-98, trustee from 1992-96 and president of the ADA Foundation’s board of directors from 2010-14.