Community Health Center of Snohomish County moving walk-in clinic from Lynnwood to Edmonds

Community Health Center of Snohomish County announced that it is moving its walk-in clinic from Lynnwood to Edmonds, starting next week.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 2, the medical walk-in clinic currently located at the Lynnwood Clinic at 4111 194th St. S.W., will move to the Edmonds Clinic at 23320 Highway 99. The move will accommodate continued growth at the Lynnwood Clinic for primary medical and dental care as well as pharmacy service.

The Edmonds walk-in clinic provides medical care for patients when they can’t see a primary care provider. It will be open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Providers at the new Edmonds walk-in clinic will treat Community Health Center (CHC) patients experiencing symptoms ranging from minor cuts and muscle aches to pink eye and asthma. In addition, on-site medical providers will be available to do substance abuse assessments and provide medication-assisted treatment (MAT) to those with opioid use disorders. CHC is also partnering with Evergreen Recovery Centers with a full-time on-site substance abuse disorder counselor who will provide walk-in or pre-scheduled SUD assessments and individual counseling.

And starting in December, CHC patients will have access to physical therapy treatment and equipment at the Edmonds Clinic.

For over 35 years, CHC has provided services to Snohomish County residents who face barriers to health care. CHC operates seven medical primary care clinics, two medical walk-in clinics, five dental clinics and five pharmacies, located in Arlington, Edmonds, North Everett, Central Everett, South Everett and Lynnwood.

For more information about Community Health Center of Snohomish County and its services, call 425-789-3789 or visit www.CHCsno.org.