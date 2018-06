A representative with Community Health Center (CHC) of Snohomish County will be at the Lynnwood Library on Tuesday, June 19 from 1-4 p.m.

A CHC specialist will be able to connect those in need with social services, health insurance, affordable care and assistance programs.

CHC is usually at the Lynnwood Library to provide this assistance one Tuesday each month.

The Lynnwood Library is located at 19200 44th Ave. W.